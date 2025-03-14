Friday, March 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UK, Australia condemn Jaffar Express attack

UK, Australia condemn Jaffar Express attack
Our Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The United Kingdom and Australia yesterday condemned the Jaffar Express attack. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott assured her country’s support to Pakistan. |Our thoughts and support are with you Pakistan,” she posted on X. Meanwhile, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, issued a statement condemning the tragic incident in Balochistan. “We condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” Lammy said. Separately, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, strongly condemned the attack and hijacking of the Jaffar Express Train in Balochistan province, Pakistan.

Australian government denounces the incident and offers its deepest sympathies to those affected, he said in his post on social media platform, X. Hawkins emphasized that Australia stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this challenging time. This statement reflects Australia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in the face of adversity.

Poor evidence: SC acquits two death row convicts in child murder case after 17 years

The Australian High Commissioner’s condemnation of the attack underscores the strong diplomatic ties between Australia and Pakistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1741849902.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025