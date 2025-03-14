UK, Australia condemn Jaffar Express attack

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom and Australia yesterday condemned the Jaffar Express attack. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott assured her country’s support to Pakistan. |Our thoughts and support are with you Pakistan,” she posted on X. Meanwhile, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, issued a statement condemning the tragic incident in Balochistan. “We condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” Lammy said. Separately, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, strongly condemned the attack and hijacking of the Jaffar Express Train in Balochistan province, Pakistan.

Australian government denounces the incident and offers its deepest sympathies to those affected, he said in his post on social media platform, X. Hawkins emphasized that Australia stands in solidarity with Pakistan during this challenging time. This statement reflects Australia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in the face of adversity.

The Australian High Commissioner’s condemnation of the attack underscores the strong diplomatic ties between Australia and Pakistan.