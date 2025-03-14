United We Stand

In the aftermath of the attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, the entire nation stands united in grief, reflecting on how far we have fallen and how we must move forward. In this solemn moment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for national unity and dialogue to confront the menace of terrorism. He has urged the entire political leadership to sit down with the military leadership to discuss the grave challenges facing the country. This is the need of the hour—for the nation’s leaders to show statesmanship, vision, and the ability to set aside past grievances to forge a path towards collective prosperity.

Now is not the time for petty divisions. Now is not the time for blame. Now is the time to put everything aside and unite with a singular purpose: eradicating terrorism.

However, unity is easier said than achieved. Political consensus has been missing in Pakistan for quite some time. In a country so deeply divided that its opposition and government refuse to engage in rational, civil discourse—preferring instead to battle in the streets—there is little hope for cohesion at this critical moment. Yet, unite we must.

For that to happen, both the opposition and the government must make a conscious choice to rise above partisanship. For Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies in the opposition, now is not the time to criticise the government, the armed forces, or the Pakistan Railways for any perceived failures. There will come a time for accountability and a thorough investigation. But for now, they must stand by the government and deliver a unified message—especially to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province under their control and one of the most affected by terrorism.

Similarly, the government must resist the temptation to castigate PTI for its supposed shortcomings. This is not the moment for political point-scoring. The focus must not be on what one party has done or failed to do but on an open and honest pause in political rivalry. Leaders must reach across the aisle and join forces to save the ship we are all on—before debating who should captain it.