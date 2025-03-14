Vehari admin organises awareness session for media reps on Suthra Punjab programme

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman - The district administration of Vehari organized an awareness session for media representatives regarding the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’. Deputy Commissioner Imrana Touqeer provided a detailed briefing on the modern and outsourced system of cleanliness.

She stated that the solid waste management outsourcing system is the first of its kind in the province, providing a uniform cleanliness system in urban and rural areas.¹The three tehsils of Vehari have been assigned to solid waste management companies for “one-time cleaning” within a specified period, followed by continuous cleanliness. The deputy commissioner emphasized that digital systems and artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to monitor cleanliness, enabling prompt action against negligence or misconduct. She directed the public to report any cleanliness issues to the helpline 1139. The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of media highlighting the positive aspects of the cleanliness campaign to raise public awareness and build trust in institutions. He concluded that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep their cities and villages clean, beautiful, and livable. Finally, question-and-answer session was held with media representatives, where participants expressed their thoughts. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muzaffar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Vehari Ghazala Kanwal, Deputy Director Information Main Naeem Asim, SNA Manib Ahmed, Multan Solid Waste Management Company’s District Manager Arslan Hamid, Peace Ever Green Initiative Company’s Zeeshan Malik, Sanaullah, and Rana Khalil were also present. At the end of the event, an iftar dinner was also arranged in honor of the journalists.