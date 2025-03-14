Welcome Compromise

A few short months ago, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government in Punjab and the Federation were at each other’s throats. Both sides had set their provinces against each other, with political workers taking to the streets in anticipation of violent confrontations. There were proclamations of revolution, threats of bloodshed, and injuries on one side, while the other vowed retaliatory repression, mass arrests, and legal troubles for opponents.

It seemed as though this state of constant conflict would never end, and Pakistan was destined for a politics of perpetual confrontation. Yet, just months after these convoys of angry workers were sent back and a political solution was seemingly reached, we can already see the benefits of de-escalation. This serves as a reminder that no matter how dire a situation may seem, rapprochement is always possible.

It is encouraging to see the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the federal government agreeing on a framework to resolve the long-standing issue of development funds for the province and its merged tribal districts. This breakthrough came after a meeting between the province’s chief minister and the federal planning and development minister. The delay in releasing funds had been a persistent point of contention every time these parties engaged in discussions, making this agreement a particularly welcome development. More importantly, it demonstrates that when they choose to, these provinces and the federal government are capable of cooperation. It was therefore reassuring to hear Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal acknowledge that, “Though we diverge politically, we both work for the interests of the state.”

It is hoped that this thaw continues, allowing both the federation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to focus on improving infrastructure, promoting tourism, and enhancing economic development and connectivity. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to one of the largest Pashtun populations in the world, surpassing even Afghanistan. Successfully integrating it with the rest of Pakistan is vital to ensuring that the country continues to progress towards stability and prosperity.