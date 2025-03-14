Written exam for police recruitment completed in Vehari

Vehari - In Vehari district, the written examination for police recruitment has been completed, with 921 candidates participating. The examination was conducted under the supervision of Chairman Recruitment Board DIG Welfare Punjab Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman, and SSP Patrolling Saleem Khan Niazi.A total of 921 male and female candidates took part in the written examination. Foolproof arrangements were made for the security of the candidates, while the entire examination was recorded through CCTV cameras. Additionally, biometric verification of all candidates was also conducted to ensure transparency.DPO Vehari Mansoor Aman stated that all stages of recruitment are being completed on 100% merit, and candidates should trust their abilities and hard work. The interview of successful candidates will be held on March 14, after which the final selection process will be completed.