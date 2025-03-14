Zulfi Bukhari’s residence seized by Accountability Court in £190m case

ATTOCK - In compliance with the orders of the Accountability Court, the residence of Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) has been officially attached as part of the ongoing proceedings in the 190 million pound case. The District Administration of Attock, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, has taken possession of the property as the court-appointed receiver.

The action was carried out in strict accordance with the court’s directives, with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Attock overseeing the process to ensure transparency and adherence to legal protocols. The District Administration has reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and implementing court orders without delay. This development is a crucial step in the broader investigation and judicial proceedings surrounding the 190M case, which remains under scrutiny. The court’s decision to attach Bukhari’s properties highlights the seriousness of the matter and the judiciary’s resolve to ensure accountability. A notice, written in Urdu, has been pasted on the main gate of the seized residence, stating that as per letter No. NAB/19/2023 dated 3/2/25, the house located at 5/1 Attock Cantt, owned by Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari s/o Syed Wajid Hussain Bukhari, has been taken over by the government. It further warns that any interference in the matter will be dealt with according to the law. Additionally, his 796 Kanal property in Tehsil Jand has also been taken over by the Tehsil Administration. The District Administration has assured that all actions are being taken within legal boundaries, and any further steps will be guided by the court’s instructions.

It has pledged to maintain transparency and fairness throughout the process.