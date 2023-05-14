2 persons shot dead in Wah Cantt  

Rawalpindi - Unassailants shot dead two men in Wah Cantt and fled from the scene, informed sources on Saturday.

Bodies of two men were shifted to hospital for autopsy where they identified as Shabbir and Shehbaz, they said. The reason behind double murder is said to be an old enmity, they said.

Heavy contingent of police, led by ASP Taxila, inspected crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

According to details, two men were heading towards their home when unknown assailants riding on motorcycle appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing on them. Resultantly, the two men suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the scene, they said.

CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani taken notice of double murder case and ordered SP Potohar Division to arrest the accused. A case has also been registered against the unknown killers while further investigation was on.