Sunday, May 14, 2023
7 persons including children hospitalised after eating stale food in village of Larkana

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-As many as 07 members of a family in village Zakariya Mahesser of Larkana district fainted after they allegedly consumed poisonous food here on Saturday. According to Area Police, the affected people include Five children Dodo Khan (10), Manthar (7), Munir (4), Bibi Mehak (8), Bibi Naima (5), Farzana W/o Abdul Wahab Kharos and another. The villagers shifted them to the casualty department of CMC Hospital Larkana where duty doctors and paramedics provided them treatment, washed their stomachs and brought them to consciousness. According to the heirs, the condition of all the family members deteriorated due to eating fish food, cooked at home on Saturday and they were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

