An appeal against rising water shortage  

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, we, the residents of Karachi, would like to draw the attention of the water board authorities concerned to address the water shortage problems that we have been experiencing. The people of Karachi have been facing severe scarcity of water despite paying water and sewerage bills every month. There is an acute shortage of water in our city, and we are not receiving even normal water supply for many weeks in different areas of our city.

There are no proper arrangements for water supply, and citizens are facing many problems due to the lack of water supply. To meet their water requirements, people have to purchase water from tankers, but the quality of this water is low and unhygienic, which has caused abdominal diseases in the city. Water with poor quality is dangerous for citizens.

Therefore, the residents of the city have been clamoring for permanent solutions to the water shortage. Whether it is summer or winter, the problem is always there, and in the summer, the problem is more acute. We would be very grateful if you could highlight this grave issue through a column in your newspaper.

AREESHA SATTAR,

Karachi.