Anti-polio campaign in 6 Dir Lower UCs from May 15

DIR LOWER - Five-day anti-polio campaign will start from May 15 in 6 union councils of Dir Lower, an official of the District Administration told APP here on Saturday.

He said for the smooth sailing of the anti-polio campaign in the district, steps have been taken by ensuring security and other related measures. He said that a total of 65170 children would be administered polio drops in 6 UCs of Dir Lower.

Talking to media persons, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdul Wali Khan issued instructions to monitor the polio campaign soon after chairing a high level meeting.