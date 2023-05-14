Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-polio campaign in 6 Dir Lower UCs from May 15

APP
May 14, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DIR LOWER      -     Five-day anti-polio campaign will start from May 15 in 6 union councils of Dir Lower, an official of the District Administration told APP here on Saturday.

He said for the smooth sailing of the anti-polio campaign in the district, steps have been taken by ensuring security and other related measures. He said that a total of 65170 children would be administered polio drops in 6 UCs of Dir Lower.

Talking to media persons, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdul Wali Khan issued instructions to monitor the polio campaign soon after chairing a high level meeting.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683948119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023