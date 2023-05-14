Armed goons of illegal housing society injure guard of DHA in Chakri

Rawalpindi-The goons of an illegal housing society shot at and injured a security guard of Defense Housing Authority (DHA) in Chakri in a brazen armed attack to grab the piece of land forcefully, informed sources on Saturday.

Two sheep of another local landlord also got killed by the intense firing of armed goons of illegal housing society, sources said.

The injured security guard was rushed to hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Akhter Hussain, they said.

A complaint has been lodged against 16 armed goons and their abettors with Police Station (PS) Chakri for registration of FIR, sources said.

Police have launched investigation into allegations besides inspecting crime scene.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has also taken notice of firing incident and ordered SSP Operations and SP Saddar Division to initiate strict action against the culprits to maintain law and order in Chontra and Chakri.

According to sources, Waheed Ullah Khan, a security guard of DHA, lodged a complaint with PS Chakri stating that he was serving as secuity incharge and was on duty with other team members to guard land of DHA when 16 armed goons including Sabir Baloch, Waheed, Chauhdry Muhammad Zulfiqar, Muhammad Awais Awan, Adil Riaz and Malik Hammad of illegal housing society Blue World City launched attack on their mansions.

The attackers opened indiscriminate firing on us, he said, adding that Muhammad Awais shot at and injured guard Akhter Hussain. After committing crime, the attackers managed to flee from the scene, the applicant said.

He alleged that the attackers launched armed attack on them on behest of CEO illegal housing society Chaudhry Saad Nazir, his brother Burair Nazir and three directors Chaudhry Nahim Ijaz, Chaudhry Nadim Ijaz and Chaudhry Wasim Ijaz to grab the land of DHA illegally.

The complainant asked police to register case against the accused and to arrest them.

Police accepted application and began investigation.

A police spokesman told media that city police chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani taken notice of firing incident and ordered the subbordinates to initiate legal action against the accused.