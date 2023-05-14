Artificial intelligence gains foothold in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Keeping in view the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving economic growth, a 10-year roadmap for accelerating the AI adoption across business, development, governance, education, and healthcare has been outlined by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science Adviser at the Ministry of Science and Technology, told WealthPK that innovation is key to the development of every startup. He said the world is going through a revolution that emphasises how quickly people can use their knowledge to innovate. “By using AI to analyse market data, startups can identify untapped market opportunities and develop strategies to enter new markets, which can drive economic growth and create new job opportunities,” he said.

Wazir said that in modern era, economic growth is not possible without technological adaptation. He said the majority of developed countries succeeded because they continually invested in technology. “Pakistan missed the industrial and information revolutions in the past, and did not show much interest in research and development despite assurances of outstanding outcomes,” he stated. The adviser said due to the lack of interest to improve technological capabilities, Pakistan was unable to compete in the international economic world, and now it can’t afford to miss this AI revolution. He said AI will open many doors for Pakistan’s progress in tech, economy, and national security.

“Artificial intelligence has become the subject of fierce competition among major powers and nations around the world. The inclusion of AI into economic and security systems has become a necessity for many countries in recent years,” he said.

Wazir said it is encouraging that Pakistan has taken some significant strides in development of artificial intelligence during the recent years. He mentioned that the government has also established a task force on AI to spar national development.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that establishing the task force on AI is part of the government’s commitment to embracing AI and its potential to transform the country’s economic landscape positively.

“The integration of AI in our governance, healthcare, and education systems has the potential to revolutionise these sectors and bring about significant progress,” said the minister.

He said the task force will comprise experts in AI as well as representatives from the government and private sectors.