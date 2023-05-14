Sunday, May 14, 2023
Bike lifting gang arrested  

STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Police have arrested five criminals associated with a motorcycle lifting gang on Saturday in Karachi. According to SSP Korangi, the police after having intelligence based information raided over the hideout of the gang. During this well-planned police arrested five suspects and recovered six motorcycles from them.  He added that these suspects used to sell the stolen motorcycles in the rural areas of Balochistan and Sindh. The police further stated that the arrested suspects’ previous criminal records prove them as habitual criminals. The police have registered a case against the suspects and claimed to initiate an investigation in this regard.

 

STAFF REPORT

