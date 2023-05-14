Broken roads of Model Colony  

I would like to draw the attention of higher authorities to the broken and dilapidated roads of Karachi, particularly in Model Colony. For the past one and a half years, the roads here have presented a scene reminiscent of Mohenjo-Daro and have become a source of trouble for the people. The broken roads and dirty water from the sewerage have caused havoc in this area for years. Five to seven months ago, the institutions started development work to improve the roads, which lasted only a few days, worsening the condition of the roads even more.

The poor condition of the roads has become a nuisance for daily commuters and has caused great distress for patients, who are worried about the bad condition of the roads. Riding on these roads in a car is jolty and painful, hurting every part of the body. Moreover, most rickshaws and motorcycle riders have fallen victim to accidents caused by broken roads. Recently, there was a landslide incident in this area, which luckily did not result in any loss of life, but people were understandably scared.

Furthermore, with the arrival of summer in a few days, the rains will start, making traveling on broken roads even more dangerous. Last year, traveling on these roads after the rains caused irreparable damage to the spines of passengers, leading to a tremendous increase in back and neck pain.

I strongly request that the roads in Model Colony be repaired to solve this complex problem for the residents and commuters. I hope that my request will be taken seriously, and strict action will be taken to address this issue.

RAFIA SIDDIQUI,

Karachi.