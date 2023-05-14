Sunday, May 14, 2023
Chohan denies PTI's involvement in violent incidents

Web Desk
10:53 PM | May 14, 2023
 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayazul Hasan Chohan stated that the police did not actively contain the destruction of Jinnah House, GHQ, and Governor House.

Chohan stated that on May 9th, there was an attempt to instigate violence and divide the public and army. Chohan made it clear that neither Imran Khan nor any leader of the PTI had any involvement in the incidents and called for a judiciary committee to investigate.

It is important to note that following the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), violent protests erupted in several cities across Pakistan, resulting in the destruction of government and private property. During the protests, angry workers allegedly caused harm to several properties, including GHQ, Jinnah House, Governor House, and Radio Pakistan building. 

