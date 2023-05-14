City roads open for traffic: CTO

RAWALPINDI - All the roads of Rawalpindi city were open for vehicular traffic and the traffic was normal, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan here on Saturday. The CTO informed that all the containers on the Mall Road had been removed. Traffic was normal on all the roads of the town, including Murree Road and Mall Road, he said. Due to construction work on Jhelum Road near Swan Bridge, there was extraordinary traffic pressure as the traffic is being driven in one line, he said adding, additional traffic personnel had also been deployed to regulate traffic on the Jhelum Road, particularly in the construction area.

Traffic wardens were trying to ensure a smooth flow of traffic across the city as usual, Taimoor Khan said.

He also requested the citizens to follow the traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion.