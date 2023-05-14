Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner inaugurates polio campaign  

STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- Hyderabad Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon inaugurated the polio campaign at Bilawal Medical College Hospital in Kotri, Jamshoro district on Saturday. During the visit to the hospital, he directed the officers of the district administration and the health department to ensure 100 percent results during the door-to-door campaign which would start from May 15 and complete on May 21. He warned that negligence on the part of the officers and the staff would not be tolerated. Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro Capt (retd) Fariduddin Mustafa briefed the commissioner that they had set a target of immunizing 236,900 children under 5 years of age during the week-long exercise.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683948119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023