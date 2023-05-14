Sunday, May 14, 2023
Complaint should have been filed in Lahore, not Islamabad: Court

Imran’s marriage case

Agencies
May 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -   A local court of Islamabad on Saturday issued a written order regarding the termination of a petition pertaining the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi.

The court declared the petition as non-maintainable and beyond its jurisdiction.

Civil Judge Nasarunminallah Baloch issued the three-page written order in the case.

The order said that it was essential to view the jurisdiction of the court before going into the depth of any case. The petitioner had stated that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi settled in Islamabad after their ‘nikah’. He stated that the ‘nikah’ ceremony was held in Lahore, the order said.

The court said that the complaint should have been registered in Lahore if the crime was committed there. The order said that this court had no jurisdiction to hear the complaint beyond its limits. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner in his plea that stated that Imran Khan had done marriage with Bushra Bibi without completion of her ‘iddat’.

theNation List - Headlines

