Sunday, May 14, 2023
DPO Attock lauds services of injured cops  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul has lauded the services of police officers who were injured a few days ago while performing their duty. These police officers received multiple injuries when hit with wooden clubs by PTI angry activists led by PTI Attock district president. All were later shifted to THQ Hospital Hazro for medical treatment. Those who were injured in the line of duty include DSP Hazro Jahangir Khan Joya, Sub Inspector Muhammad Sumair, ASI Arshad Hayat and constables Arshad Mehmood,  Muhammad Tariq, Umar Khitab, Hasrat Mehmood, Wasif, Asif and Tariq Mehmood. 

DPO Attock Dr Ghayas Gul awarded them commendation certificates and lauded their professionalism and dedication. He said police are always ready to handle any untoward situation.

