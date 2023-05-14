Sunday, May 14, 2023
Educational institutions to reopen from May 15

May 14, 2023
PESHAWAR     -    The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to reopen schools, colleges and universities from May 15 (Monday).

The matriculation examinations would be resumed from the same day, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

Matriculation exam to start from 15th

The schedule of matriculation exams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would start on May 15, said an official of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) here on Saturday. “The first paper will be Biology,” the official informed.

However, he said, those papers, which were postponed due to protests, would start from May 19.

The official said, “The matriculation exams will be held as per the previously announced schedule as the Biology paper will be on May 15 and papers postponed due to protests will start from May 19.”

