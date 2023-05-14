Ethiopian minister for boosting ties with Pakistan in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD-Dr Foziya Amin, Minister of State for Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia, has said that there are vast opportunities of cooperation between Ethiopia and Pakistan in various fields including economy, IT, science, technology and stressed that they should take full benefit of them.

She said that Pakistan is an important country for Ethiopia in South Asia due to its geographical location and similarly, Ethiopia is a gateway for Pakistan in Africa. She said this while addressing a luncheon reception hosted by Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President, ICCI, in honor of the visiting Ethiopian delegation.

Dr Foziya Amin said that women have an important role in the economic development of a country and appreciated the role of Pakistani women in various fields including business and economy. She said that the visit of the Ethiopian delegation to Pakistan would contribute to further strengthen trade ties between both countries.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said that Ethiopia should play its role to get an observer state status for Pakistan in the African Union. He said that the African Union is a strong forum of the African nations and being an observer state, Pakistan can play its role in developing economic and trade relations among the African, South Asian and Central Asian countries. He said that both countries should make joint efforts for economic integration and participation in regional and global economic and trade activities.

Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, said that the start of direct flights by the Ethiopian airline with Pakistan would be helpful in improving business and investment relations between the two countries.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that both countries can cooperate in textiles, agriculture, construction and many other fields. He termed the opening of a full-fledged Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan and start of direct flights as a welcome development between the two countries. Khalid Iqbal Malik, former President and Group Leader, highlighted the investment potential for Ethiopia in Pakistan’s tourism sector and stressed that they should take full advantage of it. Zafar Bakhtawari, former President & Secretary General UBG, said that Ethiopia is a growing economy and the start of its direct flights with Pakistan would help both countries to further strengthen economic ties.