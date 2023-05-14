Extreme Vandalism

In the aftermath of all the destruction caused by protests demanding the release of Imran Khan, the Punjab government decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the instances of vandalism. The Lahore Corps Commander’s House was ransacked, ambulances were set on fire, and one of Pakistan’s oldest radio stations was set ablaze. Judging from the corpses of trees burnt, vehicles destroyed and overall damage done, one can state that a step too far was taken, especially when a more peaceful approach could have been taken.

According to recent reports, an audio recording was leaked in which Dr. Yasmin Rashid appeared to be inciting violence and urging all supporters to wreak havoc across the country. How legitimate this recording may be is still up for debate. The PTI worker herself has denied the allegation and has stated that it was doctored–a possibility we cannot rule out as of yet.

In addition to this, a swarm of supporters also infiltrated the Corps Commander’s House, robbed it of its belongings and set it on fire. The tragedy is that this building was considered to be historic owing to the fact that it was Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s place of residence any time he was in Lahore. What is even more peculiar is that the house was left completely unguarded, enabling the protestors to enter without any resistance. And when the army and police did show up, they did not interfere out of the fear of aggravating the situation, and rightfully so. But at the same time, that does not mean that it was condoned, or that such an act was encouraged.

Civilians have borne the brunt of an unstable Pakistan and their frustration and anger with the authority’s inability to provide relief is justified. What is not justified is the damage caused to public property, and the destruction of key sites like the headquarter of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar. It was one of Pakistan’s oldest radio stations, and has now been turned into an ashy building.

Such instances warrant an investigation so that the authorities can determine who the main culprits are. Let’s not forget the fact that 50 people have died in the last two to three days, and all because no one cared enough to opt for a more peaceful solution; whether it was the government, opposition parties like PTI or even the people even set an ambulance ablaze to show resistance against government decisions, and perhaps out of frustration at the political situation.