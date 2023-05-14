Fast-Tracking Progress

According to a parliamentary panel and the Energy Minister, Khurram Dastgir Khan, multiple renewable energy projects were approved and finalised back in 2017-2018 but work has not started since then. Over $600 million allocated for such initiatives are facing bureaucratic resistance and have been stuck in multiple transactions that no one seems to be accounting for. Why has there been no progress? Where did the money go? And when will work finally begin? Pakistan is in the midst of a severe energy crisis—along with many others—and needs viable solutions so that our dependence on expensive fuel reduces. However, there is just no consistent government in power to implement relevant policies to make this happen.

According to the panel and federal ministers, category-III projects are still ‘in the works’ and have seen no measure of progress since they were finalised in 2017. What is worse is that key allies like Turkey and China have been involved in the process, and now the risk is that we may have alienated them in this regard. The lack of consistent policies, along with a frequent change of governments, has cost the country a lot, and now there is the added risk of it completely depriving the country. Even those projects which require government assistance only to the extent of giving directives to begin work, and supervising, hang in the balance as the fate of the country is played with on a daily basis.

Pakistan has immense potential when it comes to solar and wind energy production, especially in areas like Sindh and Balochistan. In fact, not only could we be able to generate enough electricity to cater to domestic demand but we could also export it to nearby countries and gain profits. What is truly unfortunate is that this potential remains unharnessed and untapped. Those in authority have not been able to look past themselves for long enough to take the steps needed to usher in development in the country.

We have reached a point that soon enough, China and India will be adding 500,000MW of renewable energy to their grids by 2030 but Pakistan is expected to stay at an alarming and pathetic 1800MW of wind and 500MW of solar energy. This must change, and that too fast. We are being left behind to the point that soon enough, the gap may be too wide to bridge.