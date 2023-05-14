Father, son arrested for setting fire to Rangers post during PTI protest

Karachi police on Sunday arrested the father and son who set fire to Rangers post on Sharea Faisal during a recent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

The incident occurred on May 9, when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested.

The police took action after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The accused have been charged with terrorism under the anti-terrorism provisions.

The senior superintendent of police for the East district has confirmed the arrest and registration of the case against the two men.