Four labourers die of suffocation

MULTAN - Four labourers died after falling into an old well of oil mills, near Laeq Rafique Hospital here on Friday late night. According to Rescue 1122, a labourer was cleaning a well at an oil mill when he became unconscious due to some sort of gases because of soup and oil therein. Another one labourer tried to rescue him but he also became unconscious. Another two labourers also struggled to help their colleagues and they could not succeed but were also trapped. Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the site and recovered four dead bodies. The deceased were identified as Chand Ashraf, Irfan Lateef, Amanat and Arshid Nazeer. Police had reached the site to collect evidences. Further investigation was in process.