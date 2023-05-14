Sunday, May 14, 2023
Funeral prayers of Pak Army martyrs offered

Staff Reporter
May 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -     Funeral prayers of Naik Amin ullah (31), resident of district Kalat; Lance Naik Abdul Manaf (35), resident of district Chakwal and Steno Typist Ghulam Fareed (34), resident of district Sahiwal who embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists in FC Camp Muslim Bagh, were offered at Quetta Garrison on Saturday. Corps Commander Quetta, serving and retired officers/ soldiers and civil government officials attended the funeral prayers. The funeral prayers of other martyrs will be offered at their respective hometowns with full military honours, according to the ISPR. It said in a statement on Saturday that the armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute against nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan who are hell-bent to spoil hardearned peace. These sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to continue the fight against terrorism till its conclusion, said ISPR.

Staff Reporter

