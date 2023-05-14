Girl raped at Okara railway station by PR staff

In a shocking incident a girl was ‘raped’ at the Okara railway station by the Pakistan Railways staffer.

As per details, the girl was raped at the Okara railway station on May 10 by the PR staffer named Haseeb.

The rape victim girl has registered a complaint against the railways’ staff at the Karachi police station. The railways’ authorities said the station master has been suspended over negligence following the rape case.

Earlier a Karachi woman was allegedly gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

A case was registered against the suspects on the complaint of the woman by the Karachi City Station police.

According to FIR, the incident occurred on May 27, 2022 when the victim, who hails from Karachi’s Orangi Town, boarded the train from Multan railway station for Karachi.