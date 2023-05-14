Sunday, May 14, 2023
HCCI delegation calls on CEO HESCO  

STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) called upon the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi to express grievances and complaints  of the business community. The meeting was held at the office of the company’s chief here on Saturday. The delegation, led by HCCI’s President Adeel Siddiqui, complained that the power outages and delay in addressing complaints of the traders was causing financial losses to the business community. Siddiqui also emphasized that HESCO’s transmission system should undergo repair and maintenance before the onset  of the monsoon season. During the meeting Abbassi formed a Dispute Resolution Committee and assured the HCCI that complaints of the traders would be timely addressed through that committee. The office bearers of the HCCI including Iqbal Hussain Beg, Najamuddin Qureshi, Owais Khan, Muhammad Akbar Khan Durrani, Faheem Khan and others attended the meeting.

STAFF REPORT

