High level inquiry committee appointed by CPO to probe attack on GHQ

Rawalpindi-The city police chief appointed a 7-member High-Level Committee to probe the attack on GHQ by violent mob of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) during protests against arrest of former premier Imran Khan on May 9, informed sources on Saturday.

The committee will be headed by Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Zunaira Azfar while comprised SDPO Cannt Circle, SDPO City Circle, SHOs of Police Stations RA Bazaar, Westrige, Civil Lines and Incharge Investigation Support Unit (ISU), they said.

The inquiry committee was tasked with determining which elements were involved in attacking the GHQ on May 9.

The committee has been directed to use all the technical support and human intelligence to trace out the miscreants involved in storming into GHQ, rioting and arson.

The inquiry committee will submit its report to the Rawalpindi police chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani but was not released to the public, sources said.

Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, the spokesman of Rawalpindi police, when contacted, confirmed that high level inquiry committe was appointed by the City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani to probe attack on GHQ.

It may be noted that officials of PS RA Bazaar had booked former Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja along with 300 unknown persons on terrorism charges for launching an attack on GHQ and chanting slogans against the state institutions during a protest against arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan in a corruption case by NAB.

Also, police registered FIRs against more than 1300 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) including scores of former ministers and MPs after booking them under attempted murder and terrorism charges for arson, rioting, damaging government and public properties, blocking road and attacking GHQ and the personnel of law enforcement agencies in different parts of district during violent protests to press government to release Imran Khan, the former premier.

Cases were registered with the police stations Sadiqabad, City, Civil Lines, RA Bazaar, Race Course, Cannt, Saddar Wah Cannt and Taxila under sections 324/ 353/ 186/ 341/ 427/ 148/ 149/ 109/ 156/ 147/ 440/ 441/ 436 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act) 1997-7- on plaintiffs of police officers against the miscreants of PTI.

The prominent leaders and ministers of PTI, booked by police, are including former Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, ex-MPA Haji Amjad, ex-minister for information and broadcasting Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique (nephew of former federal minister on interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed), Ijaz Khan Jazi, Umer Tanvir Butt, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Arif Abbasi, former MPA Taimoor Masood Akbar, Raja Nasir Mehfooz and Malik Fahad Masood.