Sunday, May 14, 2023
Hot weather forecast for Sindh

STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 44-46 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 45-47 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 47-49 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 44-46 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 46-48 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

 

