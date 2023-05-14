IGP Islamabad praises subordinates for maintaining law and order

Islamabad-An important meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters under the chair of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and was attended by divisional Capital Police Officers, SSPs, AIGs, zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs attended, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that during the meeting, IGP Islamabad praised the Islamabad capital police officers for their professional handling of the extraordinary law and order situation in the federal capital over the last four days.

IGP Islamabad said that the recent situation was the biggest law and order situation in the history of Pakistan, presenting a challenge to maintain law and order while ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens. Despite the challenges, the Islamabad capital police ensured the arrest of the elements involved in provocation, vandalism, and arson, following all procedures in accordance with the law.

“We are Islamabad Police, we are Pakistan, and we are citizens of Pakistan,” said IGP Islamabad. “Citizens of every religion, color, and race are living in Islamabad, and ensuring their safety and security is our top priority.”

“All of you are my responsibility and your safety is my responsibility. I pay tribute to all of you for the way you have controlled all these situations according to the law, from DIGs ranks to constables who perform their duties, awards and rewards will be awarded to them and I am proud that we all worked like a team and we all worked together.”

Maintaining law and order in the federal capital and ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens is one of the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police. The commendable efforts of the police force have ensured the safety of the citizens and have set an example for the rest of the country, he maintained.