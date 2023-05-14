Sunday, May 14, 2023
Imran convenes meeting to discuss govt's deviation from constitution, crackdown against supporters
Web Desk
8:12 PM | May 14, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is set to convene a party leaders' meeting in Lahore to discuss the Pakistan Democratic Government's (PDM) alleged efforts to push the country towards lawlessness and chaos.

The meeting, which will be presided over by Imran Khan, will be held in Zaman Park.

The main topics of discussion will be the situation after the government's deviation from the constitution and the trampling of the Supreme Court order in the Punjab election case. The illegal crackdown against PTI leaders, workers, and citizens will also be considered.

The PTI chief will lead discussions on a range of issues, including the violation of human rights, the violation of the sanctity of the veil and four walls, the health and safety of thousands of political prisoners, their treatment, and legal rights.

The meeting will also review extra-legal measures taken by the state elements (government) to promote lawlessness as a style of governance in the country.

The party leaders will formulate an action plan for the provision of legal assistance and release arrangements for all the imprisoned workers. They will also discuss a comprehensive strategy to counter the state narrative of lies and accusations, protect constitutional and political rights in Pakistan, and resist suppression efforts.

The movement for the protection of the constitution and solidarity with the judiciary will also be highlighted during the meeting.

