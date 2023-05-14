Imran responsible for damages during PTI protests: Muqam

Peshawar - Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture, and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Engn Amir Muqam, on Saturday, stated that all those involved in the ransacking and torching of public and private properties in Peshawar, including their facilitators, would be brought to justice. Muqam made these comments during a visit to the damaged building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar, which had been attacked twice during protests against the arrest of PTI chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan Niazi in a corruption case.

Muqam emphasized that stern legal action would be taken against the facilitators of the vandals, and he ruled out the imposition of emergency in the country. He also stated that the protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court building, announced by the PDM, aimed to give their message. Muqam accused Imran Khan Niazi of being responsible for the damages inflicted on the country and urged that he be held accountable. He alleged that Niazi committed fraud and burglary with the entire nation and staged a drama about his illness for face-saving, which was also proved fraud in the PIMS fresh medical report. Muqam also criticized the apex court’s verdict, calling the words used by the Chief Justice for Imran Niazi incomprehensible.

Regarding the damaged building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar centre, Muqam promised that the government would soon restore it to its original condition, and vowed that accountability would be held for whatever happened in the building by political miscreants. He also criticized Imran Niazi’s conspiracy and accused him of sitting in the laps of institutions and asking for forgiveness.

It is worth noting that Radio Pakistan Peshawar transmissions were restored within 26 hours of its suspension, thanks to the organization’s technical team’s efforts, after being attacked by PTI miscreants who broke the main gate, ransacked different sections of the Radio Station, set official record, equipment, and vehicles on fire, and looted equipment, including cameras, mics, and computers. The protesting workers also resorted to violence against the staff. Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Hassan Azhar had also visited the building and inspected its different sections after being briefed on the attacks by miscreants.