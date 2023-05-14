Sunday, May 14, 2023
Insiders break silence on Britney Spears’ ‘ups and downs in life’

News Desk
May 14, 2023
CALIFORNIA - Insiders have stepped forward to talk about Britney Spears’ ups and downs. These claims and revelations have been brought forward by an inside source close to Spears. They believe the Hold Me Closer singer faces a myriad of challenges because of her conservatorship, but is happy to ‘finally be a free woman’. “She had been under lock and key for 13 years. Have there been ups and downs? Yes,” the insider admitted. During their interview with People magazine, the same source also added, “But some of the amazing things she’s done recently have all been her choice.”  Despite it all “She is a survivor. Despite whatever ups and downs she’s going through, she remains a survivor.” For those unversed with Spears’ history with the conservatorship, her legal and personal decision-making capacity was offloaded into the hands of her father, who served as her conservator, and made decisions on her behalf. From money, to medication and doctors’ visits, she was placed under strict supervision from 2008 to 2021 by a judge in California. This was following a public mental health crisis she underwent earlier that same year. 

