Irregularities In Projects

It is unfortunate that projects aimed at benefiting minorities have been reported to be mired in corrupt practices. These projects included funds for organising conferences, youth programmes, and festivals. The KP planning and development department has uncovered these irregularities, and hopefully, an inquiry will suffice to fix the issue. Otherwise, proper attention should be directed and those responsible for this issue must be held accountable.

Acts as such set a dangerous precedent that projects for a vulnerable segment of the population have been mishandled, not only negatively affecting the service delivery for this community but also adding to their discrimination. The Auqaf department, responsible for project completion, has been reported to quote inappropriate figures for projects that previously cost much less. Similarly, proposal requests have been advertised in the past, but procurement has never been completed, bid opening processes did not take place, and results were missing.

This matter requires serious concern and must be corrected at the earliest. Minority communities in Pakistan already face violence, discrimination, and other targeted activities. It is pertinent that we issue a course correction as soon as possible and look into this matter. Added to this, in these economic times, every rupee must be accounted for and there should be a paper trail for all expenditures.

It is further unfortunate that the irregularities mentioned involve a sum of Rs 300 million. This is not a small amount, and the gap in initiatives is a supreme misfortune. It seems that projects in Pakistan are given much attention at the point of conception and then left completely unattended. There is no accountability and transparency in the process, which allows individuals to use these funds for personal benefit. This is a shameful report, and the KP planning and development department must take responsibility for these funds and deliver actions to correct them.