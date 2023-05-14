Irsa releases 146,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - IRSA Saturday released 146,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 113,500 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1433.49 feet and was 35.49 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 31,500 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.85 feet, which was 69.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 35,300 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 49,000, 56,900, 40,600 and 12,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.