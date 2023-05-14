Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad capital police nab 7 outlaws

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad - The Islamabad capital police has apprehended 7 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Talib involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. 

Likewise, the Khanna police team arrested 03 accused namely Muhammad Yawar, Zahir Shah and Jahnzaib involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

During the ongoing crackdown against absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested 03 absconders from various areas of the city.

Final countdown: Thai parties make last-day pitch to voters  

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683948119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023