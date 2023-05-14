Sunday, May 14, 2023
Islamabad police arrests PTI leader Saifullah Niazi

Web Desk
9:18 PM | May 14, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Saifullah Niazi has been arrested by Islamabad Police on Sunday, according to authorities.

The reason for the arrest of the PTI leader remains unknown. The Islamabad police confirmed the arrest and stated that Senator Saifullah Niazi has been taken into custody. The senator was then reportedly shifted to an unknown location.

This development follows the recent detention of former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid by the Punjab police. 

There has been no official statement from the authorities regarding the reason behind his detention. 

