Karnataka results: Congress wins key India state election

KARNATAKA - India’s main opposition Congress party has defeated Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a crucial election in the southern state of Karnataka.

Experts say the win will give the Congress party a much-needed morale boost ahead of the national election due next year. Karnataka - the BJP’s only bastion in southern India and home to tech hub Bangalore was the first of five big states to go to the polls this year. According to the Election Commission’s website, the Congress has won more than 130 out of 224 state assembly seats, it needed a simple majority of 113 seats to form the government on its own. The BJP is ahead in less than 70 seats. Dozens of Congress supporters gathered outside the party headquarters in Bangalore and New Delhi, waving party flags and shouting victory slogans. “The market of hate has been shut, and shops of love have opened,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told supporters in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the BJP’s incumbent state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat, saying that “in spite of the efforts of the prime minister and party workers, we could not make the mark”. Modi had run a gruelling campaign to help the BJP retain power in the state, addressing several rallies and roadshows within a span of 10 days. The Congress’s efforts were led by national leaders including Mr Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with state leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (both of whom are in the running to become chief minister).