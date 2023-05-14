Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KDA to reopen Saif-ul-Malook road soon

APP
May 14, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KAGHAN     -    Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff with the help of heavy machinery started clearing the snow and debris of the landslide on eight kilometres long Lake Saif-ul-Malook and would be available for tourists within a couple of days.

Lake Saif-ul-Malook, located in the midst of over 13,000 feet high snow-covered mountains in the Naran Valley, is a well-known tourist destination in the country and an identification of Pakistan for international tourists that attracts millions of tourists every year.

Due to heavy snowfall and landslides during the winter season, the road leading to the lake was closed to tourists.

However, on the special instructions of Chairman KDA Dr Amil Zaman Khan and Director General (DG) Tariq Khan, the staff of the relevant authority had started clearing snow and debris of landslides from the road with heavy machinery to open it for tourists.

Final countdown: Thai parties make last-day pitch to voters  

KDA staff was engaged in cleaning an approximately eight-kilometre-long road while the tourists coming to Naran would be able to enjoy the beautiful view of the snow-covered Saif-ul-Malook Lake, surrounded by picturesque snow-capped mountains just after three to four days.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683948119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023