Knowledge as a resource

Nowadays we believe that monetary resources are the only means to solving social issues. But finances are not the only path to creating solutions.

The diversity of approaches employed by the development sector organisations ranging from trainings to building community physical infrastructure is an indicator of the variety of ways national and international development agencies serve the marginalised and underprivileged across Pakistan.

A hitherto unacknowledged approach of facilitating sustainable development is ‘action research’. This is a sociological tool or a scientific approach focused on problem solving in a way that impacts learning, and other related processes. It is focused on using knowledge to produce actionable input for the betterment of individuals and communities.

Action research finds avenues towards new and unique problem-solving ideas. Hashoo Foundation is the first organisation in Pakistan that, in June 2016, adopted Action Research and Policy Advocacy as part of its strategy under its renewed mission of leveraging knowledge as capital for the socio-economic development of people.

This is a timely initiative in today’s world driven by the knowledge economy and digitalisation. A scientific and evidence based strategy to help bring about desired change also helps policy makers develop informed policies relevant to particular contexts and populations. This approach enables efficiency in resource allocation and measuring results. It equips organisations to have a deeper and dynamic understanding of any particular community, thus allowing them to identify the root of a problem. Through critical analysis development organisations can effectively zero into solutions.

Action Research results can be published globally thus benefitting communities around the world. Various knowledge sharing events and collaborations can be planned to help achieve the international commitments to SDGs saving the earth and the people.

Hashoo Foundation’s initiative should be replicated for many advantages but one important advantage is that action research findings can be used to advocate for pertinent policy changes and decision-making related to sustainable development for Pakistan.

Overall, action research can help nonprofits to be more effective in achieving sustainable development goals by providing a structured and participatory process for learning, innovation, and problem-solving. As the Hashoo Foundation has demonstrated it can also help NGOs to build partnerships and promote collaboration to create sustainable and equitable communities.

Unfortunately, most civil society is not aware of this powerful technique at hand. Hashoo Foundation in its restructuring under new leadership has pioneered many new concepts and innovative initiatives in Pakistan, the focus on action research as a development strategy with the application of an engineering concept of frugal innovation makes it stand out as a resilient development organisation focused on creating meaningful social impact.

The Hashoo Foundation’s key program areas are Climate Action, Economic Empowerment, Social Development, i.e. health, nutrition, education and emergency relief and recovery all ensuring inclusive development. That means that means that persons living with disabilities, all genders, ethnicities and creeds are including in their development initiatives.

The Hashoo Foundation leads by example, as they have demonstrated that action research does prove successful, cost effective and flexible. Civil society must be made aware of all the ways that knowledge can become a crucial asset in effective implementation of their work.

They share knowledge with other organisations, stakeholders, and the general public. through publications, reports, blogs, and social media.

They have created a powerful internal learning culture by encouraging staff and volunteers to share knowledge and learn from each other. A practice of staff training programs, mentoring, and regular team meetings provide them with a competitive edge in outreach and excellence in their service. This is also a great tool to help build partnerships with other organisations to share knowledge and collaborate on projects. it helps to build stronger networks and increase the impact of their work.

Taking their example through action research the rest of the development sector can more effectively serve the populations and help them out of the social and economic challenges. Overall, knowledge is a valuable resource and it can be used to effectively achieve the objectives of sustainable development not just for the country but for the world. By leveraging knowledge, we can create positive, sustainable change and make a meaningful difference in their communities.

This is exactly the kind of innovation Pakistan needs to improve the livelihood of its diverse communities and even attain Sustainable Development Goals hopefully before the target year of 2030.