Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP governor assures early restoration of Radio’s building

KP governor assures early restoration of Radio’s building
News Desk
May 14, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has expressed deep grief and anguish over the vandalism of protestants at Radio Pakistan Peshawar. During his visit to the broadcasting House Peshawar on Saturday, he said Radio Pakistan is a national asset and those who damaged this asset are by no means Pakistanis. He said all available resources will be utilized for the restoration of the historical building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar. The Governor on this occasion visited different sections of the station which were damaged by the miscreants.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683948119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023