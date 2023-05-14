KP governor assures early restoration of Radio’s building

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has expressed deep grief and anguish over the vandalism of protestants at Radio Pakistan Peshawar. During his visit to the broadcasting House Peshawar on Saturday, he said Radio Pakistan is a national asset and those who damaged this asset are by no means Pakistanis. He said all available resources will be utilized for the restoration of the historical building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar. The Governor on this occasion visited different sections of the station which were damaged by the miscreants.