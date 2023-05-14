Sunday, May 14, 2023
KP registers 11.9pc decline in terrorism incidents

PESHAWAR    -    The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has registered a decline of 11.9 percent in incidents of terrorism during the month of April 2023 due to the strategy of prevention through detection by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to four months progress report issued here on Saturday by the Counter Terrorism Department KP from January to April 2023, the incidents of terrorism have been declined by 11.9 percent in the month of April.

In initial four months of 2023, a total of 309 cases of terrorism were registered out of which 213 were traced and 124 arrests were made.

