Sunday, May 14, 2023
LHC to hear Punjab govt's plea for physical remand of Omar Sarfraz Cheema

LHC to hear Punjab govt's plea for physical remand of Omar Sarfraz Cheema
5:18 PM | May 14, 2023
The Punjab caretaker government on Friday filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against anti-terrorism court's decision of not granting physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The appeal was fixed for hearing tomorrow (Saturday) before a bench comprising of Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Shakeel Ahmed.

The Punjab government has challenged the decision of the anti-terrorism court, which refused to grant physical remand of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema. In its application, the government stated that Mr Cheema was involved in incidents of arson and firing and that a pistol was yet to be recovered from him.

The caretaker government requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to annul the decision of ATC to send Omar Sarfraz Cheema to jail on judicial remand.

