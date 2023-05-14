Linda Yaccarino to bring vaunted ad skills to Twitter

NEW YORK -Named Friday as Elon Musk’s successor as Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino is a respected media and advertising executive considered a visionary by some. Yaccarino left her job as head of advertising at NBCUniversal, where she worked for 12 years. Born into a family with Italian roots, Yaccarino has spent her career in television, 20 years of it with the Time Warner group that has since become known as Warner Brothers Discovery. Yaccarino said in a 2021 episode of the Great Minds podcast that she fell in love with television shows as a child and originally thought she would get into production. “I wanted to create the new ‘Sesame Street’,” Yaccarino said, referring to a popular children’s television program. Yaccarino became fascinated with the business side of broadcasting while a student at Penn State University in Pennsylvania. That interest shaped her career path after graduating, which her LinkedIn page indicates was in 1985. At NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of cable operator Comcast, she redesigned advertising strategy to support a shift from traditional television to streaming shows online.

Yaccarino brought the group’s channels into a single platform to streamline ad campaigns.