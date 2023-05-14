Mainly hot & dry weather expected in most plain areas of country

Mainly hot & dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain-wind thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during evening/night.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-one, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit eleven and Murree ten degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar nine degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six , Leh four, Pulwama and Shopian eleven, Anantnag and Baramulla ten degree centigrade.