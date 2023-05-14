Marriyum claims Imran planned attacks on sensitive facilities, buildings

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan's statement is a confession.

In a statement on Sunday, she ridiculed Imran for his statement that he did not know anything about attacks, terrorism and riots “just like you did not know about your marriage during Iddat and paternity of Tyrian White.”

She claimed that Imran planned attacks on sensitive facilities, buildings, ambulances, children, schools, hospitals, mosques and animal markets. “You desecrated memorials of martyrs and ghazis.” She continued.

The minister addressed Imran that “you repeatedly said that if I were arrested, attacks would be carried out.”

Marriyum called Imran the “biggest terrorist” of Pakistan who masterminded attacks across the country. She castigated Imran for naming the chief of army and ISPR director general who “were not taking dictations from abroad and visiting the Presidency.”

She referred to the watch Imran got from Toshakhana and sold it and said he embezzled Rs60 billion of public money. “You will not be allowed to act on your whims. Why 190 million pounds from Britain were given to the Supreme Court?”

She said alleged that Imran and his wife grabbed 458 and 254 kanals of land in Al Qadir Trust case.

Referring to foreign funding case, she called Imran a “foreign agent whose agenda has been fully exposed.”