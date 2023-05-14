Sunday, May 14, 2023
Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N in PDM’s sit-in outside SC: Info Minister

Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N in PDM’s sit-in outside SC: Info Minister
Agencies
May 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD     -    Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Vice President and Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif had arrived in Islamabad to participate in the sit-in to be staged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Supreme Court tomorrow (Monday).

“On the instructions of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Party’s President Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif will represent the Muslim League (N) in the PDM sit-in on Monday,” the minister said in a news statement. The PML-N would participate in the sit-in under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she added.

