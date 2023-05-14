Meeting pays tribute to Pashto poets of Mohmand

Mohmand - An honorary meeting was held at Ekkaghund under the auspices of the Central Momand Literary Society to acknowledge the literary contributions of Ghulam Hussain Mohib and Jameel Gul Jameel. The ceremony witnessed the participation of renowned poets, writers, elders, and notable figures from across the province, including political and social personalities.

The event took place in the Hujra of Haji Ismail Khan, with Prof. Dr Hanif Khalil presiding over the ceremony. The esteemed presence of Prof. Dr Abaseen Yousafzai and Dr Shahab Aziz Arman added grace as special guests. Shams Momand, a senior journalist and the President of the Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalists, along with Sahar Katuzai and other notable individuals, highlighted the literary accomplishments of Ghulam Hussain Mohib and Jameel Gul Jameel. During the ceremony, Jalbal Momand, Jahanzeb Rahim, Gul Habib, and Haji Ismail served as hosts, while Raham Sher Rehan, Talib Sanger, and others delivered speeches in honour of the occasion. The guests were presented with shields and gifts as tokens of appreciation.

Prof. Abaseen Yousafzai and Dr Hanif Khalil emphasized that poets, writers, and journalists are commendable individuals who selflessly serve their community through their writings. They praised the literary heritage of the Mohmand tribe, which has produced exceptional writers and poets such as Rehman Baba, Sanobar Hussain in various eras.

Prof. Abaseen further highlighted the significant role played by the Mohmand tribe in Pashto literature. Presently, the region is fortunate to have talented poets like Ghulam Hussain Mohib and Jameel Gul Jameel, who continue to contribute to the literary landscape of the area with their remarkable works.