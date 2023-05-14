Mother's Day being commemorated globally

International Mother's Day is being celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan, with the aim of recognising the significance of mothers, highlighting the importance, develop feelings of respect and love for the mother and paying tribute to them.

In most countries of the world, International Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, but there are also many countries that celebrate this day in January, March, October or November.

Google's doodle has also been paying tribute to mothers around the globe.

It should be remembered that the history of celebrating the International Mother's Day is traced back to the Greek civilization where this day was celebrated in honor of the mother of all gods "Grahia Devi", 40 days from Easter in the sixteenth century. Originally a day known as "Mothering Sunday" in England, Mother's Day began in America in 1872.

In 1907, Anna Jarvis of Philadelphia launched a movement to celebrate it as a national day and in 1911, this day was celebrated in a state of the United States.

As a result of these efforts, on May 8, 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday of May as Mother's Day.

In Pakistan, people seem to be divided into two groups regarding this day, one having those who consider this day important for the greatness of mothers, while the other group says that what is the justification for setting aside a day for the love of mothers. While a great person like mother is always worthy of love and respect and every day should be of mothers.

On the occasion of International Mother's Day, we should remember that parents are like a shelter whose warmth plays an integral part in our lives, making us able to prosper for our future endeavors.